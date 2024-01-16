K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at $191,956,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 276.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Stock Down 1.2 %

XPO stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. 262,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.