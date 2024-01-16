K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 307.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after buying an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 97.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,282,000 after buying an additional 954,690 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 105,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,102. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

