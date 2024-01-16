K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 10,000 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,219,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,912,000 after buying an additional 214,487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 589,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

