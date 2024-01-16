K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,158. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.