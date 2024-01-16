K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $812,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,028. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

