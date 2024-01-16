K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $7.42 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,313 shares during the period. RB Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in RB Global were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,053 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,498,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,900,000 after acquiring an additional 148,206 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RB Global Trading Down 0.4 %

RB Global stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. 295,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

