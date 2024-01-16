K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

BIP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. 183,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

