K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.73. 1,211,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,308. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.76 and a 200-day moving average of $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

