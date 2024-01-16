K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $77,355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 636.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,503. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

