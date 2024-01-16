K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 203,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

