Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

JMIA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 882,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,293. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

