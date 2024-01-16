Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
JMIA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 882,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,293. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
