Jennison Associates LLC Sells 80,581 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,581 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $113,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

