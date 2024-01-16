Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Cactus worth $68,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

