Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,487 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Otis Worldwide worth $97,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

