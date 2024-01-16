Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 5,489,179 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,489,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.97% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $59,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 4,585,728 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

