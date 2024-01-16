Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 107,093 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,093 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $64,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,881 shares of company stock worth $7,746,690. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

