Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $82,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $351.30 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $234.61 and a 12 month high of $372.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

