Jennison Associates LLC Has $86.75 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $86,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.68.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

