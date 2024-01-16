Jennison Associates LLC Has $72.92 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $72,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.