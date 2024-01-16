Jennison Associates LLC Has $109.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Molina Healthcare worth $109,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $380.48 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

