Jennison Associates LLC Has $101.65 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $101,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $460.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.67 and a 200-day moving average of $413.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $297.12 and a 52-week high of $465.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

