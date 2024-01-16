Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,756 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.99% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $59,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $157.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

