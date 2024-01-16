Jennison Associates LLC Buys 438,932 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,932 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $92,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,097,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.