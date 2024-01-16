Jennison Associates LLC Buys 37,192 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $54,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.