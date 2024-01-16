JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,257,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 11,455,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,899.5 days.

Shares of JDHIF stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

