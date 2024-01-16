Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,881.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Real Estate Investment
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.