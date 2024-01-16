Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 on Tuesday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3,881.42 and a 12-month high of $3,881.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,881.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

