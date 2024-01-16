James Investment Research Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

NYSE TGT opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

