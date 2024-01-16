Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

IVN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.99.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5561036 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

