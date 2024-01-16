Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.19. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 56,571 shares changing hands.

IE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 113,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

