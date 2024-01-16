Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITUB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

