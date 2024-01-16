Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,675.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
ISUZF remained flat at $12.72 during trading on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.
About Isuzu Motors
