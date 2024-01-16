Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,675.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

ISUZF remained flat at $12.72 during trading on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

