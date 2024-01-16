iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 148.5% in the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 620,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 370,632 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

GOVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 5,254,687 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.