iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at $376,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,277. The firm has a market cap of $811.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

