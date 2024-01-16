iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.30

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.30 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 109103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

