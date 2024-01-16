iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $111.47

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.47 and last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 37192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.76.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

