iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.