iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.72. 142,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $177.92.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.