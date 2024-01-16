iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,277,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,780,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

