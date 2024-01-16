iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 523,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 318,496 shares.The stock last traded at $132.37 and had previously closed at $132.93.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.30.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after acquiring an additional 245,459,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,268,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 858,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,639,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 111,233 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.