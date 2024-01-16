iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.51

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 64940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

