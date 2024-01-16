iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.73

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.73 and last traded at $159.97, with a volume of 296101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

