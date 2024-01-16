iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

