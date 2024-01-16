iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.09

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 225225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 185.2% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

