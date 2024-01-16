iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 625,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 462,989 shares.The stock last traded at $37.78 and had previously closed at $38.40.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $964.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

