iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 358,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 1,600,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

