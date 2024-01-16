iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.22

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.22 and last traded at $94.66, with a volume of 1885404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.