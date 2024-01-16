iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in December

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,595. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.