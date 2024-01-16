iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.91

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 727327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

About iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

