iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.91

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 727327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.
iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.
iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
