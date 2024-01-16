iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 3,098,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

