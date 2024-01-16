iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,120,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,730,450 shares.The stock last traded at $49.72 and had previously closed at $50.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

