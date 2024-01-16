iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,120,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,730,450 shares.The stock last traded at $49.72 and had previously closed at $50.43.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
